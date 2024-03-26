Donte DiVincenzo trolls Jalen Brunson after breaking Knicks 3-point record
Donte DiVincenzo couldn't contain himself in the postgame interview when he saw a chance to troll teammate Jalen Brunson after setting a New York Knicks franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single game.
By Lior Lampert
The vibes in New York have been immaculate throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, especially after Monday night’s 124-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons, which featured a historic performance from sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo.
DiVincenzo scored 40 points (setting a new career-high) on 14-of-23 shooting, including 11 3-pointers, which set a Knicks franchise record for most in a single game. But after the game, he made it clear that he feels he had more left to give if teammate and All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson spread the ball around more.
“If Jalen [Brunson] passed the ball more I could’ve had probably 15 of them tonight,” DiVincenzo told MSG reporter Rebecca Haarlow in his postgame interview following the incredible show he put on for the fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
New York’s starting shooting guard has proven to be a pivotal offseason addition throughout the season, looking like the most impactful free-agent signing in the league from this past summer. His camaraderie with former college teammates Brunson and Josh Hart is a massive reason he has been able to get acclimated so quickly in his first season with the Knicks.
The three spent two seasons together at Villanova from 2015-17, where they won a national championship together in 2016. Now they’re playing alongside one another on the biggest stage in basketball, thriving in it, and enjoying every moment of it — with moments like DiVincenzo’s postgame comments reminding us that the trio has a special bond that extends beyond the court.
Averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc on 8.4 attempts per game, DiVincenzo is enjoying a breakout year in his first season with the Knicks and has stepped up mightily for New York since the All-Star break when the team has dealt with a slew of injuries and needed it most.
DiVincenzo leads the NBA in threes made on a per-game basis (4.4) and total (70) since the break, shooting 36.8 percent on a whopping 11.9 attempts per contest (trailing on Stephen Curry).