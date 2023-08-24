Dorian Thompson-Robinson stays safe in Browns QB calamity
Cleveland fan-favorite may actually be responsible for blowing up the Browns QB room.
The Browns don't have to cut their roster down fully until the end of the month, but Thursday was very clearly designated as quarterback cut day.
First, Cleveland waived Kellen Mond, in a move that proved former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer correct.
Then, the Browns took previously-declared QB2 Joshua Dobbs and traded him to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick, per Tom Pelissero. Cleveland is also parting with a seventh-round pick.
The big winner in all this? Rookie sensation Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Confidence in Dorian Thompson-Robinson shook up the Browns' quarterback room
The Browns drafted Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round. They basically just got to have their cake and eat it to, getting a fifth-rounder for Dobbs while moving the UCLA product up to QB2.
Going into training camp, DTR faced an uphill climb to even make the roster with those veterans ahead of him. He exploded onto the scene in the opening preseason game and then wow'd again in his next outing. Whether hitting passes, making plays with his legs or throwing blocks, Thompson-Robinson won over the fanbase with a quickness.
It would be hard to watch those performances from the rookie and think the Browns couldn't find a place for him in their organization.
Before long, it was clear that Thompson-Robinson would absolutely make the roster. But who could have forseen that DTR's rise would free the Browns up to trade Dobbs?
It's a huge credit to the quarterback for putting in the work and then letting his play do the talking in live action, even if it was only preseason.
He's now the only quarterback on the roster besides starter Deshaun Watson, so he's expected to see extensive action in Saturday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.