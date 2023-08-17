DTR the GOAT: Browns fan-favorite continues to put pressure on Deshaun Watson
Browns rookies quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson grew his legend and added to his fan-favorite status in the preseason game against the Eagles.
College football fans may have already understood what a competitor Dorian Thompson-Robinson was at UCLA. NFL fans are getting their first looks at the DTR experience in the Browns preseason and they’re loving it.
Thompson-Robinson started Thursday night’s preseason matchup between the Browns and Eagles. He thrilled with his arm and his legs at times, but the play people are going to remember was a block, believe it or not.
In fact, it was two blocks, the second of which got flagged as an illegal blindside block.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson roundly praised for fervent blocking
How can you not love a quarterback who is so competitive he throws a block like that not once, but twice on a play. Put the penalty aside, that’s a winning mentality from DTR.
Thompson-Robinson’s willingness to throw his body around will only ingratiate him to Browns fans, who were already thrilled with his performance in past preseason outings.
The fact that highly-paid starter Deshaun Watson is apparently struggling in practice is only helping to highlight what an exciting prospect Thompson-Robinson looks like at the moment.
No one is saying Thompson-Robinson will unseat the incumbent starter but he’s looking like a more viable option for Cleveland with every week, especially if Watson never regains his previous form.
The Browns selected DTR in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He was never mentioned among the top NFL Draft prospects like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, but his dual-threat ability and competitive spirit was always going to give him a chance to impress in the pros. He’s made the most of every opportunity so far.