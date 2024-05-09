Fool me once: Doubt the Connecticut Sun at your own risk
By Nick Andre
The WNBA season is almost here. Fans are excited and can’t wait for the first jump ball to tip off. Throughout the offseason, there have been various talks about favorite teams. The Las Vegas Aces are many people’s favorites to three-peat while the New York Liberty are hungry for redemption. Also, the Seattle Storm are expected to emerge as contenders with the signings of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike. However, a team that seems to have gone under the radar heading into this season is the Connecticut Sun, another contender who is looking to shock the world.
Last season, the Sun continued to assert themselves as one of the best of the WNBA. Coming off of a tough loss against the Aces in the 2022 Finals, the team was motivated and hungry to succeed. Even as super teams were being formed, the Sun knew they had a great roster to compete with the rest of the league. Led by their new head coach Stephanie White, Connecticut finished top three in the WNBA with a 27-13 record.
Unfortunately, the Sun’s chances of a championship were cut short again as they were eliminated by the Liberty in the semifinals. Of course, star players like Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones shined through the series. However, the big difference between the Sun and Liberty in the series was production from their supporting cast. A player like Betnijah Laney stepped up significantly for New York, averaging 16 points per game along with scoring 20+ points the last three games. Laney’s offensive contribution along with the other stars playing at a high level is what clinched the Liberty a spot in the WNBA Finals.
Once again, it was back to the lab for the Sun and their front office. How could they find ways to get better? How could they continue to elevate as title contenders? The offseason was a busy one for Connecticut as they traded away key players like Natisha Hiedeman and Rebecca Allen, lost Tiffany Hayes to retirement and others. However, the Sun were able to acquire key talents like Moriah Jefferson, Tiffany Mitchell and recently traded for Queen Egbo from the Washington Mystics.
A deep supporting cast is a huge asset in the WNBA. Every great team needs great role players to work next to their stars. The Sun made sure to do that by acquiring veteran talents who have won at a high level.
The Connecticut Sun have depth to support their stars, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas
With the regular season underway, what fans should be most excited about is the return of Alyssa Thomas. No, it’s not from injury, but from a fantastic 2023 season. Thomas delivered an MVP-caliber season with averages of 15.5 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. She’s at her best when she runs the break and has the open floor to either finish at the basket or find an open teammate. The reason Thomas is beloved in her locker room is because she makes her teammates better. She’s someone who has always shown to lead by example on the court with her energy and passion for the game.
Let's not forget Thomas’ partner in crime, DeWanna Bonner. At 36 years old, Bonner shows to still be one of the fiercest competitors in the WNBA. She played in all 40 regular season games during the regular season and delivered some key moments in the playoffs. As a duo, Bonner and Thomas work together perfectly. Their chemistry has been off the charts and they continue to feed off one another’s energies.
Bonner’s 41-point performance last season against the Las Vegas Aces shows her true value as a competitor. On many occasions, she can set the tone for her team. When the Sun need energy, she provides it. Bonner also carries the load significantly on offense. She's a pure scorer who can get to her spots.
Let’s also not forget the rest of the supporting cast. Dijonai Carrington is an elite competitor who was a candidate for the Sixth Woman of the Year award. She plays hard on both ends of the floor and provides a spark off the bench. Another key player is Brionna Jones, who missed most of last season with an injury. Aside from their two stars, the Sun have been able to build a great supporting cast who can make an impact on the floor.
With everything set, the question is why are people not high on the Connecticut Sun? Is it because there aren’t big names on the team? Is it because they’ve fallen short in the playoffs over the past few seasons? It seems as if this team has gone under the radar as we head into the new season. Although they’re not many people’s favorites, the team still has what it takes to win a WNBA championship.