Doug Pederson's desperate plea makes Bill Belichick-Jags fit more obvious
By Kinnu Singh
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as head coach after one disastrous season with Urban Meyer. The hope was that Pederson, who previously led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, would bring stability and a winning culture to Jacksonville.
While Pederson immediately brought stability to the organization, the winning culture has remained absent.
After finishing with a 9-8 record in their first season under Pederson, Jacksonville appeared to take a leap forward. The Jaguars held a 8-3 record heading into Week 13 of the 2023, but then everything unraveled.
In their last 10 regular season games, the Jaguars have won just one of their last 10 regular season games. Their lone victory came against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
Doug Pederson's struggles open the door for Jaguars to hire Bill Belichick
Recent reports have hinted at strained relationships after Jacksonville’s 0-4 start to the 2024 season. During a press conference on Wednesday, Pederson pushed back on the notion that he has lost the locker room.
“I would know,” Pederson said. “I talk to those guys every day. I see them every day. And no, I have not lost the locker room. I think these guys have done everything I’ve asked. They continue to play and practice hard and battle. And it’s a good group, the right leaders in there. They know what we need to do. They’re not making excuses for it. I’m not making excuses. We’ve just got to go do it.”
During an appearance on the 'Up and Adams Show,' former tight end Rob Gronkowski expressed belief that Jacksonville could be a potential landing destination for all-time great head coach Bill Belichick.
"I think Coach Belichick will pick up the phone if the Jacksonville Jaguars call and they have a head coaching vacancy," Gronkowski said.
Questions regarding Pederson’s job security have been simmering for some time now, especially with Belichick patiently lurking in the shadows. While the eight-time Super Bowl champion has thrived in various media ventures this season, it is widely believed that he would be open to taking a head coaching position if the right opportunity presented itself.
According to ESPN's Albert Breer, Belichick would only consider coaching for an organization that leadership he trusts. His relationship with Jaguars chief football strategy officer Tony Khan, the son of team owner Shad Khan, makes him an obvious choice for Jacksonville.
Bye weeks are typically when midseason coaching changes occur, and Jacksonville could easily find themselves in that situation. The Jaguars will face the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions in the four games before their Week 12 bye. If Pederson can't figure out a way to scheme up a few wins in those games, the Jaguars may end up finishing their disappointing season with an interim head coach.