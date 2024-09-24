Doug Pederson throws Trevor Lawrence under the delayed Jaguars team plane
By Mark Powell
If you ask Doug Pederson, everything is subject to change with the Jaguars this season, including the quarterback position. Perhaps Pederson and the Jags should have considered this reality before making Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
Lawrence has not played well for nearly a full season now dating back to the 2023 campaign. On Monday he was utterly atrocious and even benched for Mac Jones. While that is not a permanent change the Jaguars plan on making, they need more out of their $275 million man than they've received.
"You hate to say it, but this is the reality of it. This is who we are right now, and we're not a very good football team. We got to get it fixed. Got to come up with some answers and got to do it in a hurry," said Pederson. "There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything is on the table let's call it, right? Those are all things that we have to look at, we have to look at as a staff, and make the adjustments,"
Doug Pederson leaves all options open with possible Jaguars changes
Everything means everything, right? Pederson went on to suggest injuries have played a role in their tough start, but this brutal run started back in 2023. Jacksonville has lost eight of its past nine games. Typically, momentum does not cross the treshhold from one season to another, but the Jaguars might be the exception to that rule. They made few changes this offseason, keeping Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor. Extending Lawrence was met with mixed reviews.
"We need to move on and flush it. So that's really the mindset there, it's enough talking and we're not going to talk ourselves into anything. We got to go out there and do it. No one is coming to save us. It's us," Lawrence said after the game, taking accountability for his performance in the Jags defeat.
To make matters worse, the Jags team plane was delayed leaving Buffalo. Lawrence and his teammates were unable to leave Buffalo until 1am thanks to mechanical issues with said plane.
It was a tough night against a good Bills team, but the losses are quickly piling up for a Jaguars team that ought to be competing with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the AFC South crown, rather than sitting at the bottom. Pederson didn't mention Lawrence directly, but even leaving his options open says everything Jags fans need to know.