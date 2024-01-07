DraftKings NFL picks, Week 18: Best DFS lineup for Sunday
Running Back 1: James Cook ($7,100)
Rather than stacking Allen with Stefon Diggs or any pass-catcher in the Bills offense, I'm instead looking at running back James Cook, who has been a revelation for the Bills offense.
Yes, the last two games for Cook have been anything but stellar with just 6.0 points in DraftKings scoring in Week 16 followed by only 5.4 in Week 17. But even before the running back saw his role in the offense balloon around midseason, Cook found success against the Dolphins with 14.7 DraftKings points in Week 4 on only 13 touches.
Now that his role has been more idealized, I see Cook getting a heavy workload both in the rushing and passing games. Against a Dolphins defense that is severely depleted in the front seven due to injuries, I'm not ruling out a 20-point effort in DFS from the Bills running back.
Running Back 2: Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($4,900)
We know that the Kansas City Chiefs are planning to rest some starters as they are essentially locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC Playoff race. Patrick Mahomes will be on the sidelines and, though there are more to follow, one of the most likely candidates could be running back Isiah Pacheco. The hard-running former late-round pick is listed as questionable and some rest might make a lot of sense.
That gives Clyde Edwards-Helaire a potential RB1 workload in a massively favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. When Pacheco was out or slowed down in Weeks 14-16, he posted games of 8.8, 20.1 and 7.8 fantasy points. However, none of those came in as good of matchups as this one. He should get plenty of work, particularly in the pass-catching game with Blaine Gabbert potentially checking down more often, and could wind up with a big DFS showing.