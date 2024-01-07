DraftKings NFL picks, Week 18: Best DFS lineup for Sunday
Wide Receiver 1: CeeDee Lamb ($9,300)
Let me go ahead and spoil this for you, we're going with a complete stars and scrubs approach for the three wide receiver slots on DraftKings. So we'll start with the clear star in Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, fresh off his career night in Dallas' controversial Week 17 win over the Lions.
The Cowboys clinch the NFC East with a win against the Washington Commanders, which gives the club plenty of reason to go all-out and leave no doubt. While Lamb had a minuscule (by his standards) 17.3 points in the first game against Washington, he was targeted nine times but managed only four catches. With how he's played of late, he'll bounce back from that and be a driving force against an inferior rival on Sunday afternoon.
Wide Receiver 2: Greg Dortch ($4,600)
Kyler Murray's return to the field for the Arizona Cardinals also marked the return of Greg Dortch as a usable fantasy option, especially of late. Over the past two weeks, the diminutive Dortch has accrued a combined 27.7 points in DraftKings scoring while seeing 12 targets, hauling in nine for 127 yards and a touchdown.
Dortch clearly offers a ton of value for Murray in the passing attack. With the susceptibility of the Seattle Seahawks defense, I expect the wideout to continue his strong finish to the 2023 regular season.
Wide Receiver 3: Demarcus Robinson ($4,500)
Speaking of strong finishes, we aren't talking enough about how damn good Demarcus Robinson has been down the stretch for the Los Angeles Rams passing game. Over the past five weeks, he's not scored fewer than 13.6 points in DraftKings scoring in any game while peaking with 20.2 points in Week 16 against the Saints.
Though the 49ers have only confirmed two offensive stars resting, that could bleed to the defense too with the NFC's No. 1 seed locked up. Yes, the Rams are starting Carson Wentz, but if he has any juice, his turnover propensity won't affect Robinson while he could still make some splash plays with the wideout involved.