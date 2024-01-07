DraftKings NFL picks, Week 18: Best DFS lineup for Sunday
Tight End: Johnny Mundt ($3,000)
Since the loss of T.J. Hockenson with a season-ending knee injury, the Vikings passing offense has been mundane at best. However, we've seen the combination of Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall start to look the way of backup Johnny Mundt quite a bit more often. That materialized with a big game in Week 17 for him with four catches, 39 yards and a touchdown. However, he has 10 total targets over the past three games and now has a favorable matchup against a shaky Lions defense in the season finale on Sunday. As a cheap flier, the upside is there.
FLEX: Elijah Mitchell ($5,800)
Remember when I mentioned that the 49ers had a couple of offensive stars resting in Week 18? One of those is Christian McCaffrey, which gives Elijah Mitchell a clear runway in the San Francisco backfield.
Mitchell spelled McCaffrey when he left with a minor injury in Week 17 and produced well with 80 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Now with Sam Darnold starting for Brock Purdy, Mitchell should see a full workload for the 49ers offense against a Rams defense that is quite shaky and could be resting guys. He has the juice and could be a contest-winner this week if you fit him into your lineup wisely.
DST: Arizona Cardinals ($2,400)
Always go cheap on defense, but I like the upside here with the Cardinals. Not only has the Seahawks offense been quite inconsistent this season, Arizona actually had a solid defensive outing against them back in Week 7, scoring 9.0 points in DraftKings scoring. It's a budget play more than anything, but the Cards could actually pay off quite nicely in a familiar matchup.