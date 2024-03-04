DraftKings North Carolina Promo Awards $100 FREE Plus $200 in Additional Bonuses
A free $100 pre-registration bonus plus a $200 bonus for betting $5 at launch mean North Carolina bettors can claim $300 from DraftKings Sportsbook's promos.
DraftKings is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country, so it's no surprise they're going big to celebrate the launch of sports betting in North Carolina.
The official launch is scheduled for March 11, but DraftKings is offering a free $100 reward as early as March 1st! You don't need to spend a single cent to claim your $100 bonus,
Additionally, there's an easy way to earn an extra $200 once betting officially launches.
Here's what you need to know about cashing in with your $300 in bonuses during the DraftKings debut in North Carolina.
DraftKings North Carolina: How to Claim $300 Launch Promo Bonus
There are two available promotions, and North Carolina's new bettors are encouraged to take advantage of both to maximize their winnings:
- March 1-March 11: $100 pre-registration bonus (free)
- March 11: $200 betting launch bonus (just bet $5)
Pre-Registration Bonus for DraftKings North Carolina
Claiming the pre-registration bonus is a breeze. Here's how you can secure your $100:
- Click on this exclusive FanSided link to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook
- Wait until the launch day (March 11)
- Receive $100 in bonus bets
As long as you're located in North Carolina, it's that straightforward. You don't have to make your first deposit or place a bet before automatically receiving the bonus.
Naturally, if you choose to deposit and bet on the launch day, you're going to get a much bigger bonus too.
DraftKings North Carolina Launch Promo
DraftKings' launch bonus is an even bigger win, requiring only a $5 bet to unlock an additional $200 in bonuses. The steps are nearly as easy as the pre-registration bonus:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook (if you haven't already)
- Deposit at least $10
- Place your first bet of $5 or more
- Automatically receive your $200 bonus
This one isn't exactly "free," as it involves a $5 bet, but even if your $5 bet loses, you receive the full $200 bonus regardless. And if you win, you receive all your regular cash winnings plus your $200 bonus.
That means new bettors in North Carolina can rack up $300 in bonuses as long as they kick off the process by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook right now!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Summary
Pre-Registration
Launch
Bonus amount
$100
$200
Date
March 1-March 11
March 11
Minimum deposit
$0
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$5
Simplifying the two offers into one series of steps gives you the following easy process to claim your $300 in bonuses:
- Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook through this link from March 1 through March 11
- Betting launches on March 11th
- Automatically receive your first $100 bonus
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 on anything
- Automatically receive an additional $200 bonus
There it is. You now have $300 to test the waters of legal sports betting in North Carolina!
More North Carolina Sportsbook Promos (Claim an Additional $450)
DraftKings isn't the only one offering big bonuses to celebrate the North Carolina betting launch. They're not all free like DraftKings', but you're not going to want to miss out on these easy promos to rack up an additional $450 in pre-registration bonuses - bringing your total to $550 before betting even launches!
FanDuel
FanDuel is pretty much matching DraftKings with their pre-registration bonus. Just register for an account in North Carolina, and you don't even need to deposit to get your $100 on launch day.
Like DraftKings, you can increase your winnings once you do deposit and wager too:
BetMGM
BetMGM is going even bigger than FanDuel and DraftKings. If you sign up through our exclusive FanSided link before the March 11 launch, you'll receive a free $200 in bonus bets on launch day!
Bet365
Bet365 is requiring a deposit to unlock its pre-registration bonus, but it's still definitely worth your time. You only need to sign up for Bet365, deposit $10, and if you bet $5 on launch day you can unlock up to $350 in bonus bets!