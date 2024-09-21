Drake Maye implies someone other than Tom Brady is QB GOAT
By Austin Owens
After a season-ending injury on the first drive of the 2023 season, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready to see how far he can lead the New York Jets. The Jets took care of business on Thursday Night Football this week as they defeated the New England Patriots by a convincing score of 24-3.
Now if there is any franchise in th NFL that knows what elite quarterback play looks like, it's the Patriots after watching Tom Brady work his magic for 19 seasons. However, it appears that one current Patriots player may not view Brady as the best quarterback of all time.
Once the game concluded on Thursday, New England's most recent first round draft pick Drake Maye was hanging around in hopes to interact with Aaron Rodgers.
Drake Maye refers to Aaron Rodgers as the GOAT
Maye has been sitting behind Jacoby Brissett since the start of the season and will continue to do so according to head coach Jerod Mayo. While it is very common for young players like Maye to seek wisdom and approach veterans such as Rodgers, it was what Maye said while waiting for Rodgers to conclude an interview that caught a lot of people's attention.
Now in New England, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. So to hear someone within the Patriots organization (especially a quarterback) refer to anyone else as the "GOAT", it attacks sensitive spots within the fan base.
Realistically, there is a high chance that Drake Maye was simply paying respect to Aaron Rodgers by implying he has had an outstanding career himself that cannot be overlooked. Does Drake Maye actually believe that Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Tom Brady? We don't really know, but referring to Rodgers as the "GOAT" has resulted in a lot of questions.
Maye's interaction with Rogers was short and sweet but the rookie QB seemed grateful for the time Rodgers took to briefly speak with him. Undoubtedly in the near future, Maye will be asked about his ranking of all-time quarterbacks and we will be keeping a close eye on his response.