Drake Maye's no-look pass makes him look like store brand Patrick Mahomes
By Mark Powell
The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to be their quarterback of the future. Of course, Maye will not automatically become his final form in the first few weeks of OTAs, but he has shown some flashes.
Maye likely will not start the season under center, with that honor instead going to veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett, who sounds just fine being a bridge quarterback in New England. Brissett is very familiar with the Patriots system and should provide some stability at a position which has lacked just that over the last few years with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Just because Maye isn't receiving starter's reps doesn't mean he hasn't impressed so far in OTAs. Despite a slow start, Maye has made an early impression on the coaching staff and his Patriots teammates.
"In team periods, (Maye) had an overthrow on a deep shot to JuJu Smith-Schuster," Patriots insider Phil Perry wrote. "Then (he) had to re-huddle after a communication issue and subsequently threw incomplete on a tight end screen to Austin Hooper...Picked it up from there. Completed 14 of his next 16 attempts. (Two attempts in 11-on-11, the rest in 7-on-7.) His best throw of the day was an in-the-bucket deep completion to Tyquan Thornton. Perfectly placed."
Drake Maye's no-look pass at Patriots camp was notable
The most notable highlight of OTAs for Maye was a no-look pass which was posted by the Patriots social account. While impressive, Maye's throw went just a few yards -- seemingly a checkdown -- and didn't allow the receiver space to run after the catch.
Patrick Mahomes has made throws like these all too common. While the Chiefs star can freelance with ease, it's not something Maye should regularly attempt as a rookie, even if he has similar mobility to Mahomes.
Maye should play to his strengths, and getting him familiar with his surroundings outside the pocket is a smart ploy by McDaniels, as the North Carolina product will undoubtedly rely on escapability whenever he receives his first real playing time.
As one of the most raw, under-developed quarterbacks in his class, Maye still has a lot to learn as it pertains to the fundamentals. The talent is there, as Maye showcase even in this lone highlight, but let's not pretend he should have the leeway of a Mahomes-type just yet.