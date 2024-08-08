Drake Maye’s preseason debut might be cut short thanks to Patriots awful offense
By Kinnu Singh
When the New England Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they knew he was a raw and unpolished product.
Maye possesses the requisite size and arm talent to become an elite quarterback, but it takes much more than just physical tools to succeed in the NFL. In the ideal scenario, Maye would spend his entire rookie season working on his mechanics and adjusting to the professional game. New England's brass is at least attempting to take a patient approach with Maye, as the team brought back former backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to serve as their stopgap starter this season.
That doesn't mean Maye will have to wait long to take his first snap in the NFL, however. Head coach Jerod Mayo suggested that all four quarterbacks on the roster would get an opportunity to play during the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
Drake Maye may not play long if his supporting cast can't protect him
Maye's first live game action may be limited with Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe, and Joe Milton chewing into the playing time, but NBC Boston's Phil Perry believes the Patriots offensive woes could ultimately keep Maye off the field for most of the night.
"It shapes up to be a really fascinating in-game decision for Jerod Mayo," Perry said. "It's not about timeout strategy or philosophy or game plan or anything. It's, 'Can they protect Drake Maye?' Because you can't roll him out there — as much as we all would love to see him, me included — for 30-to-40 snaps on Thursday night if they can't block for him. It's not worth it. That second unit offensive line, never mind the third [unit], has had all kinds of difficulty keeping people away from him. So, if that's the case Thursday, you've got to pull the ripcord to get Zappe or Joe Milton in there."
The Patriots offensive line has been one of the team's many weak points. Former left tackle Trent Brown is no longer with the team, guard Cole Strange is expected to miss the start of the season due to injury, and the team could be forced to rely on third-round rookie tackle Caedan Wallace right from the start of the season. Right tackle Mike Onwenu has been the best player on their offensive line, but he cannot hold up the unit on his own.
If Carolina's defensive front manages to give Maye a rude welcome to the NFL, he could be pulled from the game sooner than the team would hope.