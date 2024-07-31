Drake Maye receives his worst reviews yet from Patriots training camp
By Lior Lampert
It may be time to pump the brakes on the recent Drake Maye hype train.
Maye has impressed many with his ability to throw the football. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has wasted no time putting his physical skill set on display with highlight clips that have gone viral. However, the latest updates from training camp serve as a reminder the 21-year-old has ways to go in his development.
NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Tom E. Curran appeared on the Gresh and Fauria podcast. And by his accounts, Maye hasn't transitioned to the pros as smoothly as X (formerly known as Twitter) would lead you to believe.
Curran discussed Maye's performance and the general state of the New England offense, which opened a floodgate of brutal assessments. Based on his judgment, training camp has been disastrous for the former UNC signal-caller.
Per Curran, Jacoby Brissett looked "pretty good" at practice on Tuesday. But when Maye came in, things changed -- drastically.
The Pats offense had a "fleet of ineffective plays" once Maye took over for Brissett, including a fumbled snap and two "horrendous" incompletions.
"It was not a good day for Drake Maye," Curran said.
Buzz throughout local media outlets has praised Maye for his improvement between now and New England's rookie minicamp. Nonetheless, Curran emphasized that the No. 3 overall pick is far from a finished product.
"He's a project quarterback," Curran declares.
Moreover, Curran called his previous sentiments that Maye could challenge Brissett for the Week 1 starting job "premature."
While Maye has a gifted arm and can sling the rock, he's struggled with the "basic stuff," like taking snaps under center and handoffs. As talented as he may be, there's more to being an NFL quarterback than skill.
"Maye is not there yet -- flat, simple, period. Not there yet," Curran emphatically proclaimed.
As eager as Patriots Nation is to see Maye take the reigns in Foxborough, it may be best to cool the jets.