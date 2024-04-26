Drake Maye salary: How much will QB make with Patriots?
Drake Maye was among the most intriguing prospects heading into the NFL Draft. While it became clear very early that Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 pick and relative certainty emerged about Jayden Daniels going No. 2, Maye's status has been clouded in mystery.
Now we know. Maye was selected No. 3 by the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
It was a long time coming for the North Carolina product. He was talked about like a potential No. 1 overall pick in 2022 after an outstanding redshirt freshman season. However, the Tar Heels took a step back in 2023 and their quarterback's reputation took a bit of a hit as well.
Reputation only matters in the lead up to the draft. Once you're picked, you're in and an NFL contract awaits. What will that look like for Maye?
Drake Maye salary with Patriots as No. 3 pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is projected to receive a four-year contract worth $35.7 million with a signing bonus of $22.8 million, according to Spotrac. The average annual value of the deal will be $8.9 million. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option.
The rookie wage scale is descending, so the third pick is making about $3 million less than the No. 1 pick and about $1 million less than the No. 2 pick, in terms of total value.
It's a step up from last year's deal for Alabama's Will Anderson, since the scale is based on the salary cap, which rose in 2024. The Texans are paying him $35.2 million on a four-year contract with a signing bonus of $22.6 million. The annual value on that deal is $8.8 million.
Maye knows what jersey he'll be wearing and how much money he'll be making. The next step is winning football games.