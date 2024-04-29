Draymond Green calls out Anthony Davis for comment about Darvin Ham
After the Lakers fell behind 2-0 in their series against the Nuggets, Anthony Davis had some harsh words for Darvin Ham. Recently, Draymond Green stood up for Ham and called out Davis for his comments.
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers are fighting for their playoff lives despite their win in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers had a little bit of an unwanted distraction last week after their Game 2 loss when Anthony Davis called out head coach Darvin Ham.
"We have stretches where we don't know what we're doing on both ends of the floor," Davis said after Game 2. "Just gotta get it right on Thursday."
Davis didn't mince words and caused a bit of a controversy. But Ham wasn't the only one who was frustrated by the star big man's words.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green chimed in on his podcast and discussed Davis's choice of words.
"I was very disappointed in AD's statement after the game," Green remarked. "I got a lot of love and respect for AD, but the reason I was disappointed in his comments is because, number one, Darvin Ham was a player, and Darvin Ham is a black man. And to just throw him under the bus like that, I didn't like that. I didn't appreciate it. I could be a little biased because Darvin Ham was my OG from Saginaw, Michigan, but I am very disappointed in AD."
Draymond calls out AD for comments about Darvin Ham
Green also did not hold back when he gave his assessment of the situation, clearly not appreciating what Davis said last week.
Draymond has certainly had more than his fair share of questionable moments this year, having put Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and punched Jusuf Nurkic in the face, so it is a bit odd to have him make these comments.
However, Green does rightfully believe that Davis was out of line to criticize Ham in such a way. The 34-year-old does have a connection with the Lakers' head coach and is close with him. Ham was his head coach during his High School days.
Fortunately, it now appears to be water under the bridge, but that didn't stop Green from putting in his two cents on the situation. Perhaps the Lakers' win in Game 4 of the series was the best way to put all of the drama behind them and focus on the task at hand, which is completing a comeback from down 3-0 in the series.
Green and the Warriors lost in the first round of the Play-In Tournament to the Sacramento Kings, ultimately missing the playoffs. In 55 games this season, the veteran big man averaged 8.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and six assists. He also shot 49.7 percent from field goal range and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.