Draymond Green calls Klay Thompson unfollowing Warriors on IG ‘hilarious’
Team and player drama in the NBA will always be evaluated and analyzed and the offseason. When it happens to regular players, it catches a good bit of attention. When there's a dispute among a Hall of Fame player a part of the most recent dynasty in the NBA, it attracts serious attention.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson recently unfollowed the team on all social media platforms. Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is coming off the worst season of his NBA career. His best days are certainly behind him and he was more of a liability than an accent on the court this season. When asked about Thompson's social media activities, Draymond Green, his current teammate and podcast host of the "Draymond Green Show" essentially called the move 'comical'.
Green has never been the player to step away from the opportunity to slam a player, former player or an organization for their wrongdoings. The fact that he is making a funny deal about this, is because he is trying to protect one side.
There are reasons to believe that Green would be defending Thompson as far as wanting him to get some value in terms of a contract extension in the twilight of his career. Thompson did help give the Warriors six titles. At the same time, we've seen Green become frustrated with teammates and is not shy about the idea of life without them.
Klay Thompson is done as a key player
Thompson has been playing at a Hall of Fame level from the 2014-15 season to the 2018-219 season. The past five seasons have been incredibly difficult for Thompson. He battled through a knee injury that cost him the 2019-20 season and an Achilles injury that cost him the 2020-2021 season. Thompson has encountered a long road to recovery that made it seem like he wouldn’t rebound.
After a season and a half of playing back on the court, Thompson looked to make a bigger impact this season. Thompson would battle a serious amount of inconsistencies as he averaged 17.9 points per game, his lowest since his second season in the league.
Thompson experienced more low points than he had in his previous seasons playing on the court. He had 11 games this season where he scored 10 or fewer points based on playing 20 or more minutes. He had 36 games where he had made 40 percent or fewer of his field goals, which made it one of his worst shooting seasons with the Warriors.
It appears the relationship between Thompson and the Warriors has been sour for a while. Both sides might look to move on completely, marking the official end of one of the greatest dynasty groups in the NBA.