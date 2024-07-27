Draymond Green gives clear retirement timeline that could affect Steph Curry's future
The sun may be setting soon for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
As a guest on Jeff Teagues' Club 530 podcast, Green revealed that he only has a few seasons left before he retires.
"I'm on the wrong side of my downslide," Green said. "Like, I'm headed into Year 13. I probably got two more (seasons)."
Green, who was drafted by the Warriors in 2012, has been a major contributor over the years, helping them win four championships throughout his 13-year career.
Last season, he posted 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and six rebounds last season for a 46-win Warriors club that got knocked out of the NBA Play-In to the Sacramento King.
Whether Green will retire in the next two years is still to be determined. Despite turning 35 next season, he is still at the height of his game and continues to be one of the best defensive players in the league.
Considering that he has three years left on the $100 million contract he signed last offseason, it seems more likely to fulfill his contract.
However, this leaves more questions for the Warrior's future, specifically when it comes to Hall of Fame guard Stephen Curry.
Draymond Green's retirement timeline is sure to impact Steph Curry's future with Warriors
Curry has his eyes set on retiring with the Warriors; however, he made it clear that he is open to leaving under certain circumstances.
Green's retirement within the next few years would likely influence Curry's decision on if he wants to continue to play in the Bay.
Throw in that they will be without Klay Thompson, who signed the Dallas Mavericks, and it makes it more likely that Curry with the Warriors is more questionable than ever.
Curry is currently representing Team USA for the Paris Olympics.