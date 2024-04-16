Draymond Green hates how much he loves the NBA Play-in Tournament
Draymond Green is set to play in another play-in tournament and hates how much he likes playing in it.
As the Golden State Warriors get ready for the play-in tournament, one of their key veterans spoke about why he begrudgingly loves the tournament.
As Doric Sam of Bleacher Report notes, Draymond Green called the play-in tournament the "best thing ever" on his Volume Sports show. However, the star did say that he "absolutely hate [s] it" that the franchise has to go through this for the squad to make a deep playoff run.
"Since the NBA has added the play-in, it's taken the last month and a half of the season to a totally different level. Like, totally different," said Green, h/t Bleacher Report. "So, I hate the play-in. I especially hate being the 10 seed. But as much as I hate it, as a basketball player, as a basketball fan, this play-in is nuts, and you gotta love it."
The star is heading for his fourth and hopefully, fifth play-in tournament games as he has averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in three play-in tournament games that he has already played so far in his career. Early on in the season, the Warriors seemed destined to be a top-six seed in the Western Conference, but injuries, and a long suspension for Greed led the franchise to drop all the way to the 10th spot by the end of the season.
As Green and the rest of his teammates get ready for the play-in tournament, will the Warriors be able to get out of the play-in tournament?
Golden State has a very hard road when it comes to getting out of the play-in tournament. The franchise is set to face the Sacramento Kings and the loser of New Orleans Pelicans- L.A. Lakers game. While the franchise might have a great Curry performance that puts the team above the Kings, it's hard to see a world where the squad is able to beat a Pelicans squad.
New Orleans quite simply has too much ammo when it comes to their offense with the recent hot play of C.J Mccollum. While Golden State would easily compete for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, the franchise has a hard road to get out of the Western Conference play-in tournament. Green will need to use some of his happiness for the tournament for the Warriors to get to the actual playoffs and face the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.