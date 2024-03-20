Draymond Green tries to lure LeBron James into an appearance on his podcast
Draymond Green has been known for his podcast, but there is one player who has never appeared on his show — LeBron James.
By Curt Bishop
The Golden State Warriors have not had a typical season, and they are currently fighting for their playoff lives.
In fact, they may not be able to avoid the Play-In Tournament, setting up a match-up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Warriors forward Draymond Green has a podcast that he is known for called The Draymond Green Show. He often discusses the Warriors and their season results, as well as invite guests to make appearances on his show.
However, James hasn't made an appearance yet, and that is something that doesn't sit well with Green.
"I must say I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast, and he still hasn't been on The Draymond Green Show," said Green. "But when it's your own thing you kind of can't say anything so I guess I'll live with it for now, pick the bone that I've got to pick with him later."
Draymond Green has 'bone to pick' with LeBron
Clearly, Green is none too pleased about LeBron not appearing on his show and later starting his own NBA podcast with J.J. Redick.
However, the Warriors star seems okay with waiting a little while and reserving his judgement until James makes his appearance.
It may not be long before James ultimately makes his appearance, but it would certainly make for an interesting story with both the Warriors and Lakers battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Los Angeles currently occupies the ninth seed in the West with a record of 37-32. They are one game ahead of the Warriors, who own a record of 35-32.
But with the playoffs brewing, it would certainly be interesting to see LeBron and Green have a debate of sorts and set the stage for a potential matchup.