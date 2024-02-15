Draymond Green sprawled out after elbow to the face, Warriors and Clippers hilariously play on
Draymond Green took an incidental elbow to the face from Ivica Zubac during the third quarter of Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Green ended up going to the locker room before returning to the Warriors bench. Since he appears okay physically, we can all laugh about the comical sequence that followed that unfortunate blow.
Because Green crumbled to the floor and stayed there while literally everyone on the court outright ignored his plight or treated him like a chalk outline of a body.
Both teams played on for nearly 30 seconds of game time. Andrew Wiggins missed a three-pointer after an offensive rebound. The Clippers pushed it down the court with Paul George missing his own three-point attempt. The Warriors brought it back, with Jonathan Kuminga stepping around Green to dunk. Still, the game didn't stop. Terance Mann dished the ball to Zubac for a dunk as well.
Four possessions later, Stever Kerr finally called a timeout to see to Green.
NBA Twitter couldn't help but see the humor in it all.
Best memes and tweets after Warriors, Clippers play on with Draymond Green sprawled out on court
Green did have to go back to the locker room but he was only gone for a few minutes. He was back in the game before long.
It was clearly incidental contact, so there was nothing controversial to see here. Just something that turned into pure comedy gold. The only replays necessary were the ones showing how absurd it was that the game kept going for so long.
Green had five points and nine rebounds in the opening three quarters of play. He was 2-of-9 from the field. The Warriors held a 97-87 lead with one quarter remaining.
The Warriors came into Wednesday's game on a roll. Winners of five straight and seven of their last eight, Golden State hoped to even the season series against the Clippers, who won two of the previous three.
Unfortunately, things did get ugly just a few minutes later as Ty Lue was ejected after Mason Plumlee swatted violently at Brandin Podziemski.