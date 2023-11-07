Draymond Green struggles when receiving a taste of his own medicine
Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors' star, found himself on the receiving end of a painful hit, similar to those he's been infamous for delivering. Despite his outcry for the fair application of the "Draymond Green Rule," officials saw no foul in the incident.
In the recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both Draymond Green and Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers leaped to grab a rebound. In an unfortunate twist, Allen inadvertently struck Green in a sensitive area, causing him to crumple to the ground in excruciating pain. Frustratingly for Green, the officials did not invoke what's known as the "Draymond Green Rule" in this instance.
Taking to Instagram, Draymond vented his frustration by stating, "The Draymond Green Rule seems to apply only when Draymond Green is delivering... Cool." This situation seems like a form of karmic justice because, before the rule's introduction, similar incidents often went unpunished when opponents faced Draymond.
Draymond's primary grievance stems from the absence of a foul call, a review, or any repercussions for Allen's actions. He rightly points out that when he commits a similar act, he faces severe consequences.
Draymond is perhaps most notorious for his absence in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after his infamous hit to LeBron James' groin in Game 4. This action was deemed a technical foul and led to Draymond's suspension. The Cavaliers capitalized on his absence to win Game 5 and ultimately the series. Even in previous series, Draymond had been ejected for similar incidents.
Draymond has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's most dirty players, with numerous highlight reels showcasing his dirty moves. Nevertheless, Allen's unintentional retribution has found favor among those who view it as a form of comeuppance.
Ultimately, regardless of whether it was considered a foul or not, the outcome remained unaffected. The Cavaliers secured a 115-104 victory over the Warriors, who struggled with their overall shooting performance. The Warriors managed to convert just 34 out of their 94 field goal attempts, resulting in a meager 36.2 percent field goal percentage. While some may argue that this could have influenced Draymond Green's performance, he concluded the game going 5-of-11 from the field, hitting 2-of-3 3-pointers, and making all six of his free throw attempts.