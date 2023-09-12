Draymond Green thinks the Warriors can get at least two more championships
Draymond Green thinks the Warriors might win two more titles. Is he just being his normal, over-confident self? Or do they actually have a chance?
In an interview with ESPN, Draymond Green said that the Warriors can win two more championships in the Steph Curry era. The Warriors are coming off a second-round exit to the Lakers. After losing to the Lakers in six games, Golden State ended up trading Jordan Poole in a cap-dump move.
They were able to acquire Chris Paul who is still a very good offensive leader but it is a really weird fit with Curry and Thompson. The Warriors will be running a three-guard starting lineup to the start which will make them an even worse rebounding team than before.
Still, the trade was a very good idea as it allowed the team a lot of luxury tax flexibility. Additionally, Chris Paul's contract is structured in a way that allows it to be essentially a $30 million expiring deal for trade purposes.
Can the Warriors really win two more NBA championships?
As a whole, the Warriors will not be one of the favorites in the Western Conference. There are too many questions about their size, rebounding and Paul's fit with the team, which makes it very easy to see the Nuggets, Lakers and Suns beating them.
Still, it is not completely out of the question for the team to make noise in the Western Conference post-Paul trade or even with Paul. But they need to address their lack of interior depth. It is hard to see them being any serious contender without some rebounding help as teams will destroy them on the offensive and defensive boards.
At the end of the day saying that the Warriors could win two more titles is totally fine to say as a leader. This comment fits perfectly in line with other statements made by him. No it's up to him to make it come true.