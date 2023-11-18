Dream Boston Red Sox starting rotation if Craig Breslow makes big splashes
The Red Sox keep two familiar faces but bring in some big-name newcomers in building a dream 2024 rotation.
Red Sox No. 4 starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RHP
It seems like just about any of the 30 MLB teams who are willing to spend big in free agency are planning to pursue Japanese free agent, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Just 25 years old after posting a microscopic 1.21 ERA for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan this past season, Yamamoto figures to be the best pitcher on the open market this offseason. That means he's going to be costly and that the Red Sox will have a boatload of competition in free agency. However, Boston might have a leg up on that competition.
Andy Martino reported for SNY that, while the Yankees and Mets are expected to be top suitors for Yamamoto, the Orix hurler has a strong friendship with Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida. That could serve as a big-time boost for Boston's chances at landing him, especially if Breslow comes into negotiations ready to burn up the checkbook.
As for why he's the No. 4 in this Red Sox dream rotation, there are two reasons behind that. First, the top three guys on this ideal pitching staff are that damn good. The second, though, is that many often worry about the transition from Japanese baseball to MLB. Yamamoto's youth and experience at such a young age should serve him well, but it is a question he'll still need to answer.
Without having seen it yet, I would suspect that Yamamoto could be behind three other elite arms in the Red Sox rotation, but still an absolutely crucial addition.