Dream Boston Red Sox starting rotation if Craig Breslow makes big splashes
The Red Sox keep two familiar faces but bring in some big-name newcomers in building a dream 2024 rotation.
Red Sox No. 3 starter: Brayan Bello, RHP
When Brayan Bello got the call-up in the 2022 season, Red Sox fans were extremely excited for the prospects of the young right-hander being a core part of the rotation of the future. Unfortunately, his immediate results didn't totally showcase that as he finished his 13 appearances (11 starts) with a 4.71 ERA and 1.77 WHIP.
This past season, though, Bello really started to flash his elite potential over 28 starts. Sure, the 4.24 ERA and 1.33 WHIP aren't top-tier by any stretch of the imagination, but those who watched in his best starts saw the makings of a potential ace, even if the consistency from start-to-start hasn't totally been there.
Case in point is probably his strtech of 10 starts in May and June. Bello pitched 60.2 innings over that stretch and allowed just 16 earned runs over that run, good for just a 2.37 ERA while also posting a 1.07 WHIP. Yes, he followed that up with a 5.48 July ERA, but the potential was obvious.
There are some truly strange numbers when it comes to Bello's 2023 season, most notably his 6.94 ERA in day games (10 starts) in comparison to a 3.06 ERA in night games (18 starts). Whatever the root cause of that needs to be figured out.
We've seen enough of the 24-year-old to this point, however, to know that he has the stuff to be a potentially dominant starter in Boston. He's going to be the home-grown star of this dream rotation and anchor the group in th emiddle of it as well.