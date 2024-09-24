3 dream offseason moves for Reds to make the playoffs in 2025
The Cincinnati Reds have had high expectations over the last two seasons. Their franchise completely changed the day that Elly De La Cruz made his debut in Cincinnati, changing them from a bottle of the league team into playoff contenders. Unfortunately, Cincinnati hasn't made the postseason with De La Cruz on the team just yet.
Now, as they head into the 2024-2025 offseason, there are a ton of different moves that the organization is going to need to make if they want to compete. In 2024, they couldn't stay healthy enough to compete, but they also don't have the complete team that it takes to win in the postseason.
What dream offseason moves could the Reds make to be a playoff team in 2025?
Honorable mention: Extend Elly De La Cruz
This isn't an offseason move that will make them a playoff contender, but it's probably the most important offseason move that Cincinnati could make. I would be remiss if I didn't include the fact that Cincinnati needs to extend Elly De La Cruz on this list of offseason moves. But since it doesn't fully fit this list, I'll keep it short and as an honorable mention.
De La Cruz is under team control for quite a while, but the Reds need to get a deal done to extend him for the next decade or so. If De La Cruz hits the open market at the end of his arbitration years, he will be as good as gone for the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds could afford to buy out his remaining arbitration years and give him a deal for the next 10 or 12 seasons worth upwards of $250 million.
This should be priority number one for the front office.
3. Bring in Skip Schumaker as the team's next manager
Just this week, the Reds announced that they were parting ways with their manager, David Bell, effective immediately. The speculation on who Cincinnati could bring in as their next manager began immediately after the news broke.
The hottest manager on the market will absolutely be Miami Marlins manager, Skip Schumaker. Schumaker is set to part ways with the Marlins at the conclusion of the season.
He's one of the most respected managers in the league. He brings the new school approach to managing while also holding his players accountable the way that the managers used to do. Schumaker demands the best from his players.
He also has a direct connection to the Reds, having played in Cincinnati during the last two seasons of his big-league career.
For the people who want to doubt Schumaker's abilities because of his managerial record, please understand the teams that he's been in charge of. The Marlins tried to win last year and Schumaker took them to the playoffs en route to an NL Manager of the Year award. They're near the bottom of the league this year because they sold at the trade deadline more than anybody else in the league. This season isn't a reflection of Schumaker's managerial abilities.
2. Sign starting pitcher Jack Flaherty
This isn't an idea that I have seen floated around anywhere by anybody, so let me preface that there are no rumors connecting these two parties together.
Signing Jack Flaherty this offseason would be a huge step in the right direction for the Reds. They could likely get away with a two- or three-year deal worth somewhere in the range of $20-$25 million a season.
Cincinnati has the pitching pieces, but health has held them back. They need an additional major league starter that they can place atop their rotation next to Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and now Rhett Lowder.
Flaherty has been excellent this season, both with the Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a history in the division as a member of the Cardinals, so signing him to Cincinnati would be even sweeter to see him come back to the NL Central and haunt his former team.
It's not a move that Cincinnati is likely to make, but it's one they should consider. Top pitchers like Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell will dominate the top buyers of the offseason. Flaherty could slip right through the cracks and land in the laps of a team like the Reds for much cheaper than many anticipate.
1. Sign outfielder Anthony Santander
If the Reds had to name one spot where they desperately need to upgrade, it would be in the outfield. This upgrade would, preferably be the type of player that isn't a platoon player like many other Reds outfielders.
There's not going to be a better option, besides somebody like Juan Soto who the Reds would never touch, than Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander.
Santander, a switch hitter, has 43 home runs in a pitcher-friendly park. According to Baseball Savant, Santander would have 50 home runs if he had played this year as a member of the Reds in their hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.
Playing in GABP would be good for Santander's offensive numbers, turning long fly-outs into home runs. Adding him to the roster would be good for the Reds, turning them from a team with nobody hitting 30 home runs into a team that could have the NL leader in big flies.
Cincinnati needs offense in the outfield. There have been some rumblings about how perfect Santander would fit with the Reds, but it's on Cincinnati's front office to go out and acquire the talent that makes sense. Adding Schumaker, Flaherty and Santander would be a dream come true for Reds fans.