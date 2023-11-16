Dream St. Louis Cardinals starting rotation if John Mozeliak’s gets creative
If the St. Louis Cardinals back down from John Mozeliak's previous indication that the team would sign at least two frontline starters this season, here's the best their rotation could look.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals No. 2 starter: RHP, Logan Gilbert
Okay, here is where it gets really juicy. It's no secret that the Cardinals have admired young Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert from afar. Gilbert finished last season with a 3.72 ERA, and is just 26 years old. He seems close to breaking out of his shell and becoming an ace-level prospect, whether that be in Seattle or elsewhere.
The Cardinals are betting on that occurring elsewhere. While it would take a lot fo acquire Gilbert -- potentially Alec Burleson and more -- St. Louis did inquire at the trade deadline. Seattle seems set in the pitching department with Luis Castillo leading the charge, while they could use depth around the outfield.
Bleacher Report's Zach Rymer floated the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for Gilbert again this offseason, and it's easy to see why:
"There's no need to speculate about whether the Cardinals would like to have Gilbert," Rymer said. "Even as their 2023 season was failing to launch, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatchreported in July that the club had the righty on its radar. Gilbert would certainly be a welcome addition to a Cardinals rotation that posted a 5.07 ERA this season, and there's at least one reason to believe they can make a deal happen: Whereas the Mariners have excess arms, the Cardinals have excess bats."
Acquiring Gilbert would be expensive in terms of assets, but he's signed through 2027 and about to enter his arbitration years. He's more affordable than some top-tier free agents, which makes him an intriguing get.