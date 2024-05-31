Dreams come true: Olympic Gold Medal wrestler lands contract with the Bills
The Buffalo Bills have had a brutal offseason. Not only did they release key defensive players like Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White, but they traded Stefon Diggs as well. Josh Allen is still there, but a lot of this Bills roster will have a new look in 2024.
Outside of the Dion Dawkins deal, Buffalo has been pretty quiet in free agency this offseason but just made a move that will surely captivate the attention of NFL fans everywhere.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Buffalo has agreed to a deal with Gable Stevenson, an Olympic gold medalist. Stevenson will look to be just the second player to win a Super Bowl ring and an Olympic gold medal.
Bills add to defensive line in most unlikely way imaginable
The first time Stevenson tried on cleats and played football was when he tried out for the Bills earlier this offseason. Clearly, he made a great impression.
Stevenson reportedly is set to be a defensive lineman for the Bills, which can turn out to be a big win. Obviously he's more than capable of playing the position, now it's about whether he can master the technique necessary to beat NFL-caliber offensive linemen.
Since he comes with no experience whatsoever, there's a good chance that the 24-year-old will join Buffalo's practice squad for some if not the entire 2024 campaign. The jump from never playing football before to the NFL is obviously a massive one, and a win-now team like Buffalo has to make sure he's ready for it before playing him in games that matter.
With that being said, with a great defensive mind in McDermott coaching him the Bills might have something here with Stevenson who is obviously a gifted athlete in his own right. It's a low-risk move from Buffalo and a dream fulfilled for Stevenson who will hope to make it in the NFL.