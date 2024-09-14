Drew Lock only makes the Daniel Jones debacle feel worse for Giants
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock is just biding his time, getting ultra-prepared to step into the starting role if (more like when) the time comes and his services are called upon.
"Mentally, I’m very prepared," Lock told reporters Friday (h/t New York Post). "If my number is called or something happens, I’ll be ready to go. I’ve done it plenty of times so far [in practice]."
The 27-year-old was traded from Seattle in the offseason, where he had a relatively successful stint filling in for the injured Geno Smith at times in 2023. Now he sits behind starter Daniel Jones who's off to a rocky start (to put it mildly) in 2024.
Lock said he has a rigorous practice plan "get[ting] in all throws that D.J. has in the game plan" to make sure a transition, if necessary, is flawless.
"You have to get up to the pace of the game, know where you are at in the game,” Lock said. “You have to be ready for anything and everything. You can be thrown into a situation that’s dicey."
But if you're a Giants fan, do you want Lock mimicking Jones in practice? Especially after he recorded his career worst QBR (44.3) in Week 1 against Minnesota.
Lock's mindset appears to be focused on Jones' inevitable failure instead of genuine concern for seamless transition of play calling.
The Giants aren't far from the Drew Lock era and they all know it
Can we really blame him though? New York can't just bench a $40 million quarterback this early in the year. But if Jones' poor form continues, the Drew Lock era in the Big Apple is right around the corner.
"I have a lot of confidence in Drew — that’s why we brought him in,” quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney told the New York Post. “All through OTAs and training camp, I saw a really good quarterback and a guy who’s been in the league for a lot of years."
Lock hasn't had a lot of game action in 2024 to prove his practice routine is working. He picked up an abdominal injury in the preseason and only just came off the injury report in Week 1.
New York travels to Washington for a Week 2 clash against the team it seems to not suck against. The Giants are 8-3-1 against the Commanders since the 2018 season.
There's always time for that trend to turn sour but don't worry, Lock says he's ready to save the day if needed. Our hero.