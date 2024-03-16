Drew Lock sets record straight about Giants QB controversy created by Seahawks GM
Newly-signed New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock shut down rumors about him potentially competing for the starting gig following controversial comments made by his former general manager, John Schneider.
By Lior Lampert
Whether intentional or not, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider stirred the pot following quarterback Drew Lock’s decision to sign with the New York Giants.
Schneider recently appeared on Seattle Sports Radio 710AM, where he talked about how Seattle attempted to re-sign Lock but said that the Giants “basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter,” which caught the attention of many considering the team is paying presumed franchise signal-caller Daniel Jones $40 million annually.
However, Lock addressed the media on Friday and set the record straight, shutting down any quarterback controversy in The Big Apple:
Drew Lock puts an end to Giants QB controversy
“Daniel Jones is the starter of this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” Lock told reporters when asked about his potential opportunity to compete with Jones for the starting gig.
While Lock cleared the air, he also acknowledged that he came to New York with the idea of bringing out the competitor in Jones: “Now, I need to come in and push Daniel [Jones] to be the best that he can be,” Lock said. “I’ve had both sides of this… I’ve been the starter that’s being pushed by the backups. It’s all about making that room the best it can be."
Nothing is wrong with healthy competition, which the Giants hope will serve as motivation for Jones, who will be the starting quarterback in 2024 when cleared to return from the season-ending ACL tear he suffered last season. Meanwhile, Lock may have an opportunity to get some reps under his belt if the former won't be ready to start the year.
After signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Giants, Lock has made it known he’s not in New York to step on anyone's toes, despite what his former general manager says.