Drew McIntyre wins and loses World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40
Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, only to lose it to Damian Priest minutes later.
By Scott Rogust
What a way to kick off Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 40.
Less than 24 hours after competing in the main event of the opening night of "The Showcase of the Immortals," Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, who was on a mission to win a title in front of fans, and troll CM Punk who he "injured" to take him out of the event. "The Scottish Psychopath" had won both his world titles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After back-and-forth action, McIntyre hit Rollins with back-to-back Claymores after taking a Curb Stomp on the announce table to pick up the win and become the new World Heavyweight Championship.
It was an emotional moment for McIntyre, as he soaked in the moment. But then, he set his focus on Punk, who was providing commentary for the match. Let's just say that proceeded unfortunate events.
Drew McIntyre loses World Heavyweight Championship via Damian Priest cash-in at WrestleMania 40: Social media reactions
McIntyre couldn't help but gloat in front of Punk. As McIntyre hurled insults while standing on top of the table, Punk took his leg out from under him and attacked.
Then, Money in the Bank contract holder sprung into action, attacking McIntyre. Priest had officially cashed in his contract for a world championship match at anytime, anywhere. One South of Heaven Chokeslam later, and Priest is the new World Heavyweight Championship.
Priest had won the contract at the titular Money in the Bank premium live event last July. The member of The Judgment Day faction had become the brunt of jokes on social media for failing to cash-in at opportune moments, particularly when Rollins was less-than-100 percent.
Let's look at some of the reactions on social media, including from rapper Bad Bunny.
With Priest now the World Heavyweight champion, there are so much more stories to follow. McIntyre will obviously be out for revenge against Punk. But also, there is the chance to earn his rematch against Priest. But also, what's next for Rollins after losing on both nights of WrestleMania 40?
Let the record show that McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, only to lose it five minutes later.