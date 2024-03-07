Everything to know about Kyle Filipowski: Height, NIL earnings, hometown and more for Duke star
Duke's Kyle Filipowski is a name to watch heading into conference tournament play and March Madness.
By Lior Lampert
We cannot discuss March Madness without mentioning the Duke Blue Devils, who are looking to secure their first NCAA National Championship since 2015 and the team’s first title in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era.
It all starts and ends with center Kyle Filipowski. On the shortlist of candidates vying for AP National Player of the Year honors, Duke will go as far as Filipowski can take them in conference tournament play and The Big Dance.
Here’s everything you need to know about Filipowski as we approach the most exciting time in college basketball.
Kyle Filipowski height and weight
A 7-footer who weighs 248 pounds, Filipowski moves well for his size and uses it to his advantage on both ends of the floor. He has seemingly put on some weight since arriving in Durham, listed at just 230 pounds in his 247Sports recruiting profile from his 2022 class.
Kyle Filipowski NIL earnings
The No. 27-ranked college basketball player on On3’s NIL rankings, Filipowski has partnered with multiple brands, including HEYDUDE Shoes, Snack Fanatics, Bonchon, Duke’s NIL Store, and more. His valuation is reportedly at a resounding $795,000.
Kyle Filipowski hometown
The 20-year-old big man is a New York native, born and raised in New York before transferring in high school to Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, where he was labeled a consensus five-star college recruit.
Kyle Filipowski NBA Draft projection
Rarely do you find players who possess Filipowski’s size that move as well as he does. His ability to glide and cover so much ground on the court enables him to defend along the perimeter on the defensive end of the floor while allowing him to thrive in transition on offense.
Moreover, Filipowski has shown he is a crafty player with solid ball-handling and playmaking skills, showing signs of a big man who can create for others and himself.
Filipowski has become a refined shooter, improving his three-point percentage from 28.2 last season to 35.4 through 30 games in 2023-24, a notable leap that suggests he can stretch the floor at the NBA level.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Filipowski as the No. 11 overall prospect on his 2024 NBA Draft rankings.