Duke March Madness Schedule: When do the Blue Devils play next?
The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils will battle No. 13 Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Duke Blue Devils managed to secure the No. 4 seed in the South Region of March Madness after an early exit in the ACC Tournament. There are naturally high expectations tied to this Duke squad, as Jon Scheyer is eager to prove that he can guide the program to the same historic heights Mike Krzyzewski once did.
Duke will "host" No. 13 Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the game set to take place in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
NC State ended Duke's conference tournament run prematurely, a loss that stings less after the Wolfpack also dispelled UNC in the championship game. The Blue Devils still have plenty of momentum heading into the tournament, much of it rooted in the strong play of Kyle Filipowski.
The talented seven-footer dominated in Duke's final ACC loss, notching 28 points and 14 rebounds. Jared McCain continues to come into his own as Jeremy Roach's backcourt partner, while Mark Mitchell supplies a frenetic energy on the wing.
Duke March Madness Schedule
Duke will face Vermont on Friday, March 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
From there, it's win or go home for the Blue Devils. Duke will be heavily favored in this game, but Vermont is no pushover. The Catamounts went 28-6 this season and claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the American East Tournament, which they won.
Vermont has not advanced past the first round since 2005, but the Catamounts are March regulars. This is the third straight year in which Vermont will dance. Last season, they lost to No. 2 Marquette in the opening round.
Who will Duke play next in March Madness?
If the Blue Devils advance, they will face the winner of the 5-12 matchup between Wisconsin and James Maddison.
Duke was the No. 5 seed in the East Region last season. The Blue Devils toppled No. 12 Oral Roberts in the first round, but fell to No. 4 Tennessee in the Round of 32. Duke will hope to avoid another second-round exit this time around, but beating Vermont is the first order of business. The Blue Devils can't start thinking too far ahead.
There is a good chance this is the last ride for several key Duke players, with Filipowski and McCain both projected as first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Senior Jeremy Roach could be on his way out, too. Might as well make it count.
The NCAA Tournament opens with the First Four on March 19-20, while the first round takes place from March 21-22. The full slate for the first round begins at 12:15 PM on Sunday, the 21st, and at the same time on Monday, the 22nd.