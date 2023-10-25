Why Dusty Baker's retirement could be bad news for Braves fans
There is a chance that Ron Washington, the experienced third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves, might become a prominent contender for the recently-vacated managerial role with the Houston Astros.
Dusty Baker thought he might retire at the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season, but after winning the World Series, he decided to return for the 2023 campaign in hopes of being part of the Houston Astros' repeat. However, after that failed, he finally retired after 26 seasons as a manager and 19 seasons as a player with the Dodgers, Braves, Athletics, and Giants.
Dusty Baker has been a part of many MLB organizations since 1967 when the Atlanta Braves drafted him in the 26th Round of the 1967 draft. Now, he seems to be putting MLB behind him, which could become bad news for the Atlanta Braves.
Atkanta third base coach, Ron Washington, could be a candidate for the new managerial job.
Ron Washington is more than qualified to lead the Houston Astros
Ron Washington has accomplished much in his career, which started in 1977 with the Dodgers as a player. He has a long history of coaching and being a manager. He has been on the Braves staff since 2017, but prior to that was a manager for eight seasons, during which he led the Texas Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and 2011.
It seems, according to some MLB insiders, that Washington can get his chance again to lead a dominant team to the World Series. Getting the Astros’ job would be amazing, since the team is already developed and ready to compete under the right management.
When asked in 2021 if he is ready to become a manager again, Washington said, “I think I’m qualified. I think I can get that team over the hump. That’s my thinking. I’m definitely able to get them where they want to go."
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray thinks Washington makes sense for the position, if Houston were to look in that direction.