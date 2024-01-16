Dwyane Wade statue: What moment should Miami Heat make eternal?
Dwyane Wade's HOF night hosted by the Miami Heat also included an announcement that the team would be honoring his legacy with a statue outside the arena. What should it look like?
By Alexa Stone
June 26, 2003 changed the Miami Heat organization forever. This was the date of the 2003 NBA Draft, arguably one of the greatest draft classes in NBA history. With the No. 5 overall pick, the Miami Heat selected Dwyane Wade.
Wade had just led Marquette to the Final Four just months before being drafted; he had a historic triple-double in the Elite Eight to take down number-one seed Kentucky. His journey only became greater from there. Despite injuries during this career, Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history and the greatest player to wear a Miami Heat jersey — ever.
Sunday night during his Hall-of-Fame ceremony, Miami Heat’s president Pat Riley announced that Wade would be getting an eight-foot statue outside the team’s arena. He will be the first player in Heat history to be immortalized.
Wade’s iconic number 3 jersey was also retired Sunday as the Heat dedicated that night to honoring his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last August. With the announcement that Wade will receive his statue this Fall, the question becomes — what famous moment should the Miami Heat make eternal?
5. Dwyane Wade's pregame pull-ups
Often during pregame warmups you’d find Dwyane Wade doing pull-ups through the basketball rim. It might not make for the most interesting statue but it's one of the most iconic images of Wade.
4. Dwyane Wade's dunk in Game 2 of the 2006 NBA Finals Game 2
With a steal and a clear path to the rim, Dwyane Wade went for a slam dunk to put the Heat up against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Though the Heat fell to 0-2 after this game, Dwyane Wade still led the Heat to their first NBA Championship and also received finals MVP for this series. This was only his third year in the NBA.
3. Dwyane Wade's 'This Is My House!' celebration
After a double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, Dwyane Wade jumped on the commentator table to yell “This is my house!” to an electrifying crowd at their home arena. In the final OT with less than five seconds remaining, Wade stole the ball from John Salmons of the Bulls to hit a buzzer-beater and give the Heat a 130-127 win over the Bulls. Wade recorded 48 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks this game.
2. Dwyane Wade dunks over Anderson Varejao
This posterizing dunk is considered one of the greatest dunks in NBA history. During a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade dunks over 6-foot-11 Anderson Varejao.
1. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade team up for iconic Alley-Oop
The Big Three era. While playing in Milwaukee, this duo made even further history with one of the most iconic moments in NBA history. Early in the first quarter Dwyane Wade made a no-look pass behind him to a ready LeBron James who easily slammed dunk the ball. This photo has since been used for multiple memes and great sports moments. Using this moment would be great preparation if the Heat were to add LeBron’s statue in the future.
Dwyane Wade’s statue is scheduled to be unveiled Fall of 2024.