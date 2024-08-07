Dylan Carlson proves John Mozeliak right with strong words about Cardinals trade
By Mark Powell
Life as a top prospect isn't all it's cracked out to be, especially if said prospect peaks too early. Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson had some good times early in his career, but quickly flamed out in part thanks to injuries and a lack of execution and development. Carlson finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2021, but failed to progress from that point forward.
Upon his eventual exit, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was brutally honest about why Carlson was traded, saying simply “in all honesty, it just wasn’t working here.” He was right.
Carlson acknowledged the good times and the bad prior to facing his former teammates on Tuesday night.
“That’s definitely something I’d like (regarding a change of scenery),” Carlson said, per The Tampa Bay Times. “I do think just being exposed to different ways of thinking and different styles of play and kind of maybe some, I don’t know what the term would be, but some more freedom here, I guess. It seems like this group really gets along. There’s a lot of cohesiveness. And it’s encouraging.”
Dylan Carlson knows trade to the Rays was right move for him and the Cardinals
Carlson went on to cite the encouragement he's felt since being acquired by the Rays, who have a long history of turning careers around.
“When things aren’t going great, you don’t hear those things that you do well as often as maybe you should,” Carlson said about the Cardinals. “Coming here, some of the conversations have been really encouraging and may be that boost, or jolt, that hopefully helps push us in the right direction.”
Carlson's comments about cohesiveness in the locker room, as well as a lack of encouragement speak volumes about his experience in St. Louis the last few years. Much of that is based on perspective, as the young outfielder was struggling at the plate and with injuries.
To be fair, this was far from a call out, but acknowledgement from Carlson and some obvious growth that comes with such an experience. Carlson had been a Cardinal since he was 17 years old. He made his MLB debut at 21, and succeeded right away. Busch Stadium was meant to be the site of many winning moments, with Carlson leading the way in the outfield. He was the next generation of a great St. Louis baseball player -- a face of the franchise, if you will.
None of that came to pass. But, as Carlson said Tuesday, he still has a lot of baseball left in him.
John Mozeliak was right to trade Carlson. It wasn't working out in St. Louis, and despite the "bittersweet" nature of the deal (Mozeliak's words, not mine), it was the right decision for everyone involved.