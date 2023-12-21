Dylan who? 4 more moves Braves can make for starting pitching help
Dylan Cease would look good in an Atlanta Braves uniform, but what if he isn't traded to Atlanta?
By John Buhler
3. Trade for Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez
Outside of Dylan Cease and maybe Shane Bieber, the starting pitcher I have my eyes on for the Braves would have to be Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez. He may be famous in Braves Country for serving up meatballs in the 2021 World Series, but the guy knows how to play winning baseball in October, something some Atlanta's starting pitchers have really struggled with of late...
The two-time All-Star is entering his second year of arbitration within the Astros organization. He would be under team control for two more years before testing MLB free agency in 2026. Thus, there is no need to extend him just yet, as the Braves would probably have to try and do with someone like Bieber. Given that he pitches in the opposite league, that makes a potential deal not all that difficult.
The biggest concern I have with the Braves potentially trading for a guy like Valdez is what Atlanta may have to give up in order to get him. We are talking about two years of control from an All-Star pitcher with huge in-game experience when it comes to October baseball. Prospects, sure, but I would imagine the Astros would want either an arm or a position player on the active Atlanta roster.
Valdez would certainly solidify the Atlanta rotation, but trading for him may cost the Braves the most.