Dylan Cease trade: Everything to know about the 3 top prospects White Sox acquired

Drew Thorpe: 2023 MiLB Pitcher of the Year; .98 WHIP, 2.52 ERA, 182K to 38BB's. 3 pitch mix. His FB is said to be the red flag due to his velo, but it has run and does not get squared up on often due to his ++ Change and ++ Slider with variation. Last A+ start below (Cont) pic.twitter.com/E9Xo1f8yIb