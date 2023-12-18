Dylan Raiola officially flips to Nebraska: Fans and CFB media reacts as Georgia loses 5-star
Nebraska has officially lured five-star QB Dylan Raiola away from the Georgia Bulldogs.
A bad month gets worse for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Weeks removed from a painful SEC championship loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, UGA has now lost the top 2024 quarterback recruit. Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Buford High School to play his senior season a stone's throw away from Athens, has now flipped his college commitment to Nebraska.
It's a huge win for the Cornhuskers program. Raiola, ESPN's No. 8 overall recruit, is the highest-ranked recruit to join Nebraska since ESPN started their rankings in 2006.
Dylan Raiola officially flips commitment from Georgia to Nebraska
Raiola will now chase his college football (and eventually NFL) dreams under Matt Rhule's guidance in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers' NIL access helps, but Raiola is notably a legacy recruit. His father, Dominic Raiola, spent his collegiate career at Nebraska. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the Cornhuskers' line coach. There was always a strong connection between Raiola and the Nebraska program, but now the union is official.
There's no definitive reporting on why Raiola flipped. It could be because Carson Beck has vowed to return for another season. It could be because UGA lost in the SEC championship game, tarnishing three years of undefeated football and ending the Dawgs' three-peat bid.
Or, it could have everything to do with Nebraska, and little to do with UGA. The Cornhuskers went 5-7 under Rhule last season, but there is tangible positive momentum around the program. Raiola will have ample room to shine as Nebraska's big-ticket recruit, all while spending his college days where his father did, in the presence of family.
Dylan wrote a poem, which doesn't really provide much clarity. But, it does make clear his ambition to craft a legacy at Nebraska.
Nebraska deserves a ton of credit and recognition for getting Raiola to flip, but it's probably not cause for panic in Athens. The Bulldogs will be fine. As FanSided's John Buhler wrote:
"Look. You can't really blame a kid for wanting to play for the team he grew up rooting for. Given that Raiola is a legacy at Nebraska, the Cornhuskers were always going to be in play to get him. If he goes to Lincoln, doesn't like what he sees and returns to Georgia, then good for Dawg Nation. If he decides to flip and ruin Dawg fans' holiday season, enjoy going roughly 6-6 next year in an expanded Big Ten."
Naturally, the college football fanbase erupted on social media after the news broke.
We will see how Railoa's decision pans out. He's sacrificing the immense talent and infrastructure around him at UGA, but the opportunity and role could be much bigger, much sooner with Nebraska. Plus, to quote his lyrical announcement letter, the Cornhuskers give him a greater "purpose."