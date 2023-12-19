Dylan Raiola picks Nebraska: Why Georgia fans shouldn’t be worried about lost 5-star
Losing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola to Nebraska is rough, but the Georgia Bulldogs shouldn't spend too much time feeling bad about the flip.
The top quarterback in the class of 2024 is on the move. Former Georgia Bulldogs commit Dylan Raiola flipped his pledge to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Monday, just two days before Early Signing Day.
No program is ever happy about losing a five-star commitment. The Bulldogs wanted Raiola and for good reason. He's got a big arm, prototypical size and led Buford to an 11-2 record as a senior with 34 touchdowns and just one interception.
But disappointment doesn't have to spiral into panic for Georgia fans.
Why Georgia has no reason to panic over Dylan Raiola
Raiola's reasons for flipping his commitment are slightly out of Georgia's control. His father won a Rimington Trophy for Nebraska. He's a Cornhuskers legend. And his uncle is the offensive line coach on staff at this moment. Family ties are tough to break.
Nebraska also undoubtedly pulled out all the stops on the NIL front. Raiola is the biggest, most important recruit in program history. For Georgia, he's one of several five-stars.
Georgia will be fine at quarterback in the short term. Before Raiola flipped, Carson Beck announced his is officially returning for another season with the Bulldogs. So Raiola had no chance to come in and win a starting job right away the way he will at Nebraska.
The Bulldogs also have Gunner Stockton waiting in the wings with long-time committ Ryan Puglisi arriving enrolling in January.
When Beck leaves for the NFL, there will be a competition for his replacement. It would be lovely to have Raiola in the thick of it, but it's just as likely Georgia will turn to the transfer portal to bring in a veteran starter, like many other top programs seem to do every year. So signing the five-star QB recruit is no longer as essential as it used to be. Solutions are everywhere.
Who knows, Raiola himself may end up in the portal one day. There's always the chance Georgia will get a second crack at him.