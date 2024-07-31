Dylan Raiola showed up to Nebraska fall camp looking like store brand Patrick Mahomes
By John Buhler
It is getting so hard to root for the Nebraska Cornhuskers entering year two of the Matt Rhule reign. In the wake of their extremely talkative head coach saying that it is the Big Ten's College Football Playoff Manifest Destiny to have at least one of its teams in for every time zone it touches, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola wants what Patrick Mahomes is having. The guy straight-up ripped him off!
They may play the same position, have similar physiques, complexions, hair (honestly), and whatnot, but is imitation really the sincerest form of flattery? While most of the college football world expects for Raiola to be a huge reason why Nebraska finally gets back to playing great football, he has certainly ruffled some feathers along the way. So many high schools, so many commitments to date...
While I do subscribe to the Deion Sanders school of look good, feel good, play good, pay good, I am also a massive Soundgarden and Audioslave fan. The late, great Chris Cornell once sang "Be yourself. It's all that you can do." He may not have cared one bit about college football, but I would say that Cornell would probably agree with me in this. "Be yourself. It's all that you can do."
Imagine being the person tasked with having to differentiate between the two at a police line-up...
The biggest question is if Imitation Mahomes will play like College Mahomes or Pro Mahomes?
Dylan Raiola arrives at Nebraska fall camp looking like Patrick Mahomes
Unlike Raiola, Mahomes was not heralded coming out of high school. While he also has a former professional athlete as a father, Mahomes was thought to follow in his father's footsteps and go the baseball route. Mahomes did briefly play baseball at Texas Tech, but he really found his calling playing for Kliff Kingsbury in Lubbock. Unfortunately, they couldn't play any defense and missed a bowl game.
That is kind of what Raiola is walking into in Lincoln. While Nebraska did show it can play good defense under Rhule, the offense was nothing to write home about. Raiola is supposed to fix that, but first, he has to beat out Heinrich Haarberg for playing time right away. In time, I think we will see Raiola be the cure to what has been ailing Nebraska. He may one day be a first-round pick as Mahomes was.
Overall, it is just kind of a funny photo pairing that ESPN's Adam Schefter put together. He may be one of the best NFL insiders of all time, but he is a lovable goofball at heart, one who loves college football so much. Raiola may have been part of Husker Nation from birth, but Schefter is a Michigan man by degree. I don't know if Mahomes graduated, but he is at the top of his profession in the NFL.
I cannot wait for midwestern kids to be both Mahomes and now Raiola for Halloween in a few months.