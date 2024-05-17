Shut up and take my money!: EA College Football 25 trailer welcomes us to the jungle
By John Buhler
Two months feels like a lifetime from now. That is how long it will be before you can pre-order the deluxe edition of EA College Football 25. This much-anticipated college football video game is coming to a console near you on July 19. So if you have any PTO you have been waiting to burn or a couple of sick days you haven't used up, now is the time to get ready to get ready for this bonanza!
EA Sports released its official trailer on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. ET. It was exactly what the sports world needed after seeing Masters champion Scottie Scheffler get arrested just outside of Valhalla Golf Club ahead of day two of the PGA Championship in Louisville. Life, uh, finds a way. Thank you for this, EA Sports. This might be the best thing that ever happened to any of us, to be honest...
From Howard's Rock, to slapping the sign in South Bend, to the Demon Deacon himself riding out onto the field on his hog, I cannot possibly contain my enthusiasm! One of the biggest reasons I am such a big college football fan is because of EA College Football's predecessor. After not having a video game for a decade, we only have to wait two more months for our lives to change once again.
Watch the trailer, and then devise a plan to come up with enough cash to then purchase the game.
There is an insurmountable amount of hype surrounding this game, but this trailer does live up to it.
EA College Football 25's official trailer is real, and it is spectacular!
I haven't owned a video game console of my own since I had a PS2 back in middle school. That is some two-thirds of my life ago. I don't have time to play video games, but I am thinking about how I can afford a console and this game now. I need a new car at some point. Why pay of credit card debt when you can play as them Georgia Bulldogs Between the Hedges? My girlfriend will understand...
I cannot for the life of me explain to you all why this video game is so important to the sport I love so much. Going to games and taking in a college town's atmosphere on a fall Saturday usually does the trick, but this is another way to create new fans. You see all the in-game ops, the hundreds of teams you can play as. Now you factor in names to faces in the dawn of NIL. Shut up and take my money!
In a day and age where everything seems to be getting harder for no apparent reason whatsoever, it is a breath of fresh air to see something I once held so dearly back in my life. No, this isn't some contrived version of nostalgia. This is the real thing, and it is spectacular! My hope is Gen-Z and Gen Alpha can have as much fun playing this video games series as Gen-X and this millennial once did.
Everything that is great about college football seems to be on display in this video game, and I love it!