Don't break my heart: EA Sports hints at long-awaited college football game on social media
As the world awaits EA sports to give out their next game, the long-awaited date for the game is coming soon.
Even though the college football season is over, fans are still extremely excited about the first release of a video game since 2014.
As noted by Front Office Sports, EA Sports College Football has changed their bio on X fully indicating that the game will be coming out this summer, and the full reveal of the video game will come out in May.
The franchise then released a full trailer for the game. While the trailer didn't have any gameplay, they did release some concepts.
If you slow down the trailer as Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports did, you can see certain images of what the mascots and players will look like in the game. This video game should be coming out this summer with no further delays.
While the game will hopefully come out this summer, there is no specific date available just yet. With all of this in mind, we can only hope the game lives up to the hype.
Will the new NCAA Football game be worth the wait?
To be quite honest, the question of whether this game will be good or not can't really be determined ahead of time. If the video game is worth a damn, fans will flock to the shelves, as they haven't had any new college football video game since 2014. Of course, fans will want recent features that have come into play in College Football.
That includes the transfer portal and NIL. This feature will be important as this is the only real difference between the old games and the new ones.
While the playoff will be fun, a lot of people will want to play dynasty mood with the idea that they can play as their favorite program with the new rules that have changed college football as we know it. .