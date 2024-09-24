Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
The NFL is unique in how it's played. Football is broken down into plays, as between big moments, there is a break until the next one. Each play has its own life. There is just a heartbeat to each and every snap that leads to something. Whether it's a stressful moment that leads to nothing, like an incomplete pass or a run into a heavy line, or the biggest play of the game where a 60-yard pass goes for a touchdown.
The 2024 NFL season is incredibly young, but there are already amazing plays that will have a long shelf life. Kirk Cousins driving the Atlanta Falcons down the field on Monday Night Football to beat the Eagles with a touchdown pass to Drake London was incredibly fun. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a few great plays in his Week 2 performance against the Rams after many were questioning if he was overrated. Isaiah Likely's foot on the line in Week 1 in a loss to the Chiefs feels like it will have long-term ramifications.
However, none of these plays have a lasting memory. They are interesting right now, but they will fade with time. The plays on this list will last forever. People will remember where they were when they first saw this. From game-winning touchdowns to game-sealing interceptions, each team has a very interesting play that they call "the greatest."
Arizona Cardinals - Hail Murray
November 15, 2020
The Arizona Cardinals don’t have the greatest history. For most of its existence, they’ve been a laughing stock in the league. They have been known for terrible quarterback play and even worse luck. There are a few moments here and there, and they did see Kurt Warner lead them to the Super Bowl. Larry Fitzgerald had a 64-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals the lead late, but it was ultimately a disappointment as the Cardinals lost to the Steelers on a play that could be on this list (Santonio Holmes touchdown catch).
We wanted to go more positive, so we went with the “Hail Murray” play. This was one of the great Hail Mary plays of all time. Murray broke away from coverage, found some space near the sideline, and he delivered a bullet, 43 yards down the field, and into a crowd. There were three Buffalo Bills in the area, but the one Cardinals receiver is all that mattered.
DeAndre Hopkins is a physical freak. He’s the best example of “built different” in all of sports. There’s just something about his body composition that makes him unique at the position, and that comes out tenfold on Hail Mary plays. Hopkins just reached over Tre’Davious White and two other Bills defenders to pull in the improbable touchdown.
The play was accentuated by the fact the Cardinals were down 23-9 in the third quarter. They kept themselves in the game, and they had a chance to win. With 11 seconds left in the game, Murray’s scramble while down four took up most of the remaining time. So, this was it. Either this throw won them the game, or the Cardinals would fall short. Thanks to Hopkins, it finds itself on this list.