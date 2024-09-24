Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers - Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary vs. Cardinals
January 16, 2016
We spoke earlier about the “first” Hail Mary, but this might be the best Hail Mary ever, and it’s fitting it is coming from the one quarterback who has actually turned the Hail Mary into an art. Aaron Rodgers can throw a deep pass with the rest of them, but he has just found some sort of perfection when he needs a bomb in a desperate situation. There was nothing like this pass in a game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. If Rodgers doesn’t connect on that pass, the Packers season is over. The pressure was on, which is rare for a Hail Mary. Teams usually prioritize help in the secondary to bat away passes, but the Cardinals rushed six and hoped their corners could stop the Packers receivers. It was a bad strategy with Rodgers, who got away from trouble and literally heaved a pass down the field.
Jeff Janis went up and caught the ball. The game was tied and we were heading to overtime. The throw would be considered impossible if we didn’t see it with our very eyes. It’s unfortunately the result of the game wasn’t better, as Larry Fitzgerald won the game in OT, but this play is undeniable.
The Packers have legitimately hundreds of amazing plays in history. They are the original dynasty. They employed Brett Favre for almost two decades, who was a heart attack in a bottle. Rodgers has won four MVPs, but this is and will always be his best throw.