Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans - Corey Bradford TD
September 8, 2002
The Houston Texans seem like they are set up to win for a long time. CJ Stroud at quarterback and DeMeco Ryans at head coach appears to be a lethal combination. Everything is coming up flowers in Houston after some really down years. However, we haven’t seen a significant play that deserves to be on this list with this version of the Texans. Maybe one day, but we still haven’t seen anything like we saw on Day 1.
The Texans' greatest win is still their first-ever game. Houston’s return to the NFL started on Sunday Night Football against the vaulted Dallas Cowboys. The Texans were expected to be bad, but for one night, they took out the biggest franchise in the NFL. It all came thanks to a touchdown connection between David Carr and Cory Bradford.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Carr threw the ball up, and Corey Bradford twisted his body to contort himself and catch the ball. He scored a 65-yard touchdown to give the Texans the lead for good. The Texans eventually won the game 19-10 after a sack and safety on Quincey Carter sealed it. It’s been more than 20 years, and there have been a lot of memories for new Texans fans, but there’s nothing like that first memory.