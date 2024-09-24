Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs - Mecole Hardman Overtime Touchdown
February 11, 2024
We could literally make a list of Patrick Mahomes 30 greatest throws of his career. This is a man with three Super Bowl Championships, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two regular season MVPs. He’s gone head to head with the best of the best and won more often than not. He has a 50-touchdown season and more than 220 career touchdowns. This is Superman in the flesh. He’s thrown passes with both hands, thrown it behind his back, and has become a master of the no-look pass. Yet, it was this pretty innocuous pass that is the best play in Chiefs history.
That’s because it won a Super Bowl. With the Chiefs down 22-19 in overtime, he started the drive on the 25-yard line, and he orchestrated a methodical set of plays that led to this moment. The drive included a Mahomes run for a first down on 4th and 1, a perfect slant to Rashee Rice, and another big run to get them in the redzone.
However, it was just a perfect rout on 1st and goal that sealed the game for the Chiefs. Mecole Hardman, who started the season on the New York Jets, ran an in-and-out that completely fooled who was covering him. Mahomes found him wide open near the sideline, and he waltzed into the end zone.
This ended the game for the 49ers as time ticked down (although most said the clock didn’t necessarily matter), and the Chiefs were back-to-back Super Bowl champs.