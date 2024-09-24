Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders - Sea of Hands
December 21, 1974
The Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders have their own storied history that includes some of the most pivotal players in league history. Those early Raiders teams showcased the importance of flash and grit to the game in the 60s and 70s. Those mid-70s teams were especially important to the growth of the game. However, it might not be as important if it wasn’t for one play in a Division Round game against the Miami Dolphins.
Many considered this the true Super Bowl, as these two teams were widely regarded as the two best in the sport in 1974. The game did not disappoint. After a back-and-forth battle, the Dolphins were up by five with just over two minutes left to play. It was time for the two-minute drive, one of the most exciting set of moments in sports.
The Raiders drove down the field, but Ken Stabler was eventually stuck at his own eight-yard line. He was trying to force the ball to Fred Biletnikoff, but he was literally being brought down in the end zone. So, Stabler just threw the ball up to Clarence Davis. There were three Dolphins covering him, but Davis came down with it despite the “Sea of Hands” around him.
Davis even took a late hit from Manny Fernandez and held onto the ball. The Raiders took the lead with 21 seconds left, and they eventually won it. Ironically, the Raiders did not win the Super Bowl, but the play showcased the greatness of football (and they would eventually win Super Bowl XI).