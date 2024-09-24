Fansided

Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why

There are those plays that bring families together — the moments in the NFL where something amazing happens. It's hard to quantify, but every team has its own "greatest play," and for those who saw it live or in the stadium, it's something they'll tell friends, family, and acquaintances forever.

By Nick Villano

Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings
Divisional Round - New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings / Hannah Foslien/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons - The Kick
January 17, 1999

There are a lot of very interesting plays in Atlanta Falcons history. However, with no Super Bowl wins in franchise history, there’s no actual play that led to the promised land, but there are a few that got them close. Truly, if “28-3” didn’t exist, this play would undoubtedly be Julio Jones’ catch. It was one of the greatest catches in the history of the Super Bowl, but it only brings up bad memories for Falcons fans. 

However, one memory that’s exclusively good is “The Kick.” In January of 1999, Atlanta was facing the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings. It was a one-loss Vikings team taking on a two-loss Atlanta team. It was truly a matchup of NFC titans. Even if they were unexpected titans.

Gary Anderson hadn’t missed a field goal all season, but he missed a crucial kick for the Vikings in this game to give the Falcons a chance to tie the game, which they did. In overtime, Morten Anderson had a chance to win the game after the Falcons drove to their opponent’s 21-yard line.

Morten Andersen NFC Championship Kick

A kick we will never forget. 20 years ago today, Morten Andersen sent us to the Super Bowl for the first time. #TBT

Posted by Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

The Vikings played the kick incredibly well. They had hands everywhere, but Anderson was able to find the one space where the kick wouldn’t be blocked, and the Falcons were on their way to the Super Bowl.

