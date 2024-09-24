Each NFL team's greatest play of all-time and why
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots - Malcolm Butler Intercepts Russell Wilson
February 1, 2015
If it wasn’t for this play, the New England Patriots would have the most plays that could be number one. They literally have three plays that ended the Super Bowl with a win, and none of them was this. There was the “Snow Kick” that kickstarted the first Patriots dynasty (or one could even mention the Tuck Rule). There’s Tom Brady, the player most consider the best in the history of the sport. Brady literally has more game-winning drives (58) than anyone in league history. However, it was a young cornerback who claims the top spot in Patriots franchise history.
And how could he not? Malcolm Butler had the most “ice in his veins” moment in league history. He was so calm and so smart with his movement when Russell Wilson dropped back to pass on his own one-yard line with just seconds to go in a four-point game. The Seahawks had Marshawn Lynch, possibly the best short-yardage back of the era, but they elected to try one pass.
The Patriots were ready for it, and Butler jumped in front of the receiver to steal a Super Bowl from the Seahawks. Wilson would literally be a Hall of Famer if he connected on that pass, but he’s probably not making it now. The Seahawks could be a dynasty. Instead, the Patriots now have six Super Bowl titles to their name.
Ironically, Butler would be benched in a future Super Bowl, a shootout with the Philadelphia Eagles. His career after this was bizarre, but he made the one play when it mattered most, and he stole a Super Bowl for the Patriots.